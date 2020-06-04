Home

HOUGHTON, Colleen Frances (nee Kearins). Born Te Kuiti 1933, passed away 2 June 2020 peacefully at home. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce and loved mother of Paul and Julie, Phillip and Karen, Terry and Mary, Robbie and Barb. Loved Nana of Scott, Greer, Samuel, Kurt, Sarah, Andrew, Blake, Conor, Quinn, Jack and Grace and cherished Great Grandmother. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held at St George's Church, Te Kuiti on Saturday 6th June at 1pm followed by interment at the Te Kuiti Cemetery. All communications to Houghton family C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 4, 2020
