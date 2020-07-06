Home

Colleen Hedley PEARSON

Colleen Hedley PEARSON Notice
PEARSON, Colleen Hedley. On July 1st 2020 peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Loved mother and mother in- law of Alan and Sue, Tony, Colin and Shelley. Much loved nana and great nana of all her grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at Waihi Memorial RSA, Seddon Street, Waihi on Thursday July 9th at 11am. Communications to the Pearson/Hooper family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 6, 2020
