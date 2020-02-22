Home

POWERED BY

Colleen Joy MEIKLEJOHN

Add a Memory
Colleen Joy MEIKLEJOHN Notice
MEIKLEJOHN, Colleen Joy. Of Mount Maunganui, left us peacefully on February 20 with family by her side. Wife of Allan, beloved mother of Colin, Pene, Peter and Garry, and grandmother to many. Visitation will be held at Pene's. Funeral service will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park, 403 Pyes Pa Road on Monday, February 24, at 11am, with cremation to follow. Family and friends whose lives Colleen touched are invited back to Pene's after the cremation to reminisce, grieve, or just chat.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -