MEIKLEJOHN, Colleen Joy. Of Mount Maunganui, left us peacefully on February 20 with family by her side. Wife of Allan, beloved mother of Colin, Pene, Peter and Garry, and grandmother to many. Visitation will be held at Pene's. Funeral service will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park, 403 Pyes Pa Road on Monday, February 24, at 11am, with cremation to follow. Family and friends whose lives Colleen touched are invited back to Pene's after the cremation to reminisce, grieve, or just chat.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 22, 2020