Colleen Yolande May (Mansfield) BLACKWELL

BLACKWELL, Colleen Yolande May (nee Mansfield). Passed away peacefully at The Gardens Rest Home, Rotorua on 12 June 2019, in her 90th year. Loving wife of the late Stan. Much loved mum of Debra, Peter and Nicky. Mother-in-law of Dusty, Leanne, and Craig. Very much loved by all of her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A service for Colleen will be held at Osbornes Funeal Home, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua at 4pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Hospice can be made online at www.rotoruahospice.co.nz/ donate All communication to the Blackwell family, c/- P.O. Box 3136, Tauranga, 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 13, 2019
