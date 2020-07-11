|
|
HOTCHKISS, Coral Gweneth, (nee Jamieson). Of Stewart Island. On Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Invercargill. (Missionary to India and documentary film producer.) Loved daughter of the late Nell and Charlie Jamieson. Loved wife of the late Roy Baker and Tom Hotchkiss. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jo and the late Andy Riksem (Stewart Island, NZ), Janet and Keith Allcott (Idaho, USA) and Jennifer Metts - Baker (Idaho, USA). Loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Howard and Geoff Jamieson. On Wednesday July 15, at 10.30am in J Fraser and Sons Lounge, Invercargill a time to share memories over refreshments will be held. A memorial service will also be held on Stewart Island in the Community Hall at 2.30pm on Saturday July 18. Please dress colourfully. Messages to Mrs Jo Riksem, 22 Main Road, PO Box 46, STEWART ISLAND or to Coral's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co. nz/tributes. J Fraser and Sons, Invercargill.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 11, 2020