Cornelus (Kon) van KONINGSVELD

van KONINGSVELD, Cornelus (Kon). Passed away on Friday 10th May at Radius Matua, Tauranga aged 95 (a great innings). Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl. Loved Father of Pierre and Kathleen, Paul and Erina, Gail and Mark, and Grieg and Jacqui. Loved Poppa to all his grandchildren and great- grandchild. A celebration of Kon's life will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Wednesday 15 May at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. Your final Top of the Morning.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 13, 2019
