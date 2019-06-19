|
McBRIDE, Craig Allan. Tragically taken on the 16th June 2019 while living his life to the fullest, doing the things he loved. He will be incredibly missed by all his family especially Diane, Erin, Anna, Andy and Archie. Additionally, his passion and enthusiasm for education will be missed by all those he taught, coached and mentored in the Wairarapa community and throughout New Zealand. Messages to the McBride family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055 Masterton 5842. A service to celebrate Craig's adventurous life will be held at the Majestic Theatre (MATS) 137 Ngaumatawa Road Masterton on Friday 21st June at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 19, 2019