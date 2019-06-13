|
LEWIS, Cushla Mary. 1962 - 2019 Sadly, on 10 June 2019. The beloved younger daughter of Tom and Maree Lewis, of Te Puke, sister and sister- in-law of Kathryn Clark, Vaughan and Emma Lewis. Much loved aunt of Erica and Mark Rickard, Michael Clark, Samuel and Eleanor Lewis. Great-aunt of Noah and Aidan Rickard, Ryder and Delilah Clark. "Rest in Peace". A service of thanksgiving and farewell for Cushla will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Saturday 15 June at 11am, followed by burial at the old Te Puke cemetery at 3pm. Cushla's family asks that you consider making a donation to Victim Support, which may be left at the service. Communications to the Lewis Family c/- P.O.Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 13, 2019