|
|
NEWDICK, Cyril John Te Iwitere. 16/11/1941 - 21/01/2020 RNZAF ID N.79638 Sergeant 07/06/1959 - 30/06/1974 Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved father of Jason and Yuri, Daryl and Patty and Aroha. Much loved Koro to Jesse (deceased), Mikaera and Teia, James and Jennifer, Maruki and Terina, Tanasia, Te Whakamiharo, Zachary, Mikusha. Loved great grandfather to Shayne, Kimaia, Jiraani, Eliana, Lyla June and Willow Rose. Dad will lie in state at the Newdick Whanau homestead, 124 Town Point Road, Maketu until Thursday 23rd January 2020 10am at which time he will be taken to Whakaue Kaipapa Marae, Maketu. Cy's funeral will be held at Whakaue Marae on the 24th January 2020 at 11am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 22, 2020