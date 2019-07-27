Home

Dale Francis Douglas HUNTER

Dale Francis Douglas HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Dale Francis Douglas. At Dunedin Hospital on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lisa Hunter and Sam Pene (Gold Coast) and Craig and Heidi ( Cromwell ). Loved grandfather to Te-Rahui, Dalia-Roze, Ashton, Millie and Lucas. A service for Dale will be held in St Margaret's Presbytarian Church, Ross Street, Frankton on Wednesday, 31st July at 11am, followed by a wake to celebrate Dale's life when he will leave for private cremation. Messages to 39 Missy Crescent, Cromwell 9383. Central Otago Funerals Alexandra FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 27, 2019
