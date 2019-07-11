Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny HEKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny HEKE

Add a Memory
Danny HEKE Notice
HEKE, Danny. Love of my life, passed away peacefully at home 9th July 2019 with me, Pam Heke. Loving dad to Jeff, Grace and mokos Hinerangi, Ararina, Kahureremoa, Te Aria, Maiora, Te Reimana; Kirsty and mokos Tuscanee, Ssecanya, Milan, Kade; Daniel and Jess and mokos Makai, Seth, Ronan. Arohanui Papa. A service for Danny will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Friday 12 July 2019 at 2.00pm. Communication to the Heke family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.