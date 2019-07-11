|
HEKE, Danny. Love of my life, passed away peacefully at home 9th July 2019 with me, Pam Heke. Loving dad to Jeff, Grace and mokos Hinerangi, Ararina, Kahureremoa, Te Aria, Maiora, Te Reimana; Kirsty and mokos Tuscanee, Ssecanya, Milan, Kade; Daniel and Jess and mokos Makai, Seth, Ronan. Arohanui Papa. A service for Danny will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Friday 12 July 2019 at 2.00pm. Communication to the Heke family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 11, 2019