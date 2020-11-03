Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Lilian Maude ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Daphne Lilian Maude ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Daphne Lilian Maude. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Sunday 1 November 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Anderson for 67 glorious years, cherished mother to John and Allan, dearly loved Grandmother to Jason, Melanie, Rosemary and special Great-Grandmother to Harry, Alex, Joshua, Cameron, Jade and Jacob. A service to celebrate Daphne's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga Thursday 5th November 2020 at 2pm. All communication to the Anderson family c/- PO Box 14053, Tauranga Mail centre, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -