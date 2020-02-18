Home

Darryl Ward POPE

Darryl Ward POPE Notice
POPE, Darryl Ward. Passed away 16 February 2020, aged 82. Will be sadly missed by his sister Dianne and husband Lawrence, wife Marion, children and partners, Carole and Richard, Sid and Roz, Simon and Maphit, Christina, Jodie and Evan, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, extended family, his long-time caregiver and friend, Heather and all the other caregivers at Pyes Pa House. A farewell for Darryl will be held at 2pm on Thursday February 20 at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Communications to the Pope Family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 18, 2020
