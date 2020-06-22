Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
GOODALL, Dave. At home with his family on 21st June 2020, aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Helen, and father and father in law of Jayne and Eddie, Bruce, Paula and Simon Hakaraia, Gina and Dave Simpson. Extremely proud Poppy of Matthew, Brodie, Kadin, Georgia; Brooklyn; Tana, Max; Tayla, Paige, Eden. Loved brother of Kevin and the late John and Ronald. "One thing we'll say Dave, there was never a dull moment in our lives!" Dave's funeral service will be held at the Citizens RSA Club, 179 Jellicoe Street Te Puke on Wednesday 24th June at 1pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 22, 2020
