Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
WAHLERS, David Brian. (Service No. 336246, SGT NZSAS 10 COY RNZASC) On September 3, 2020 at Tauranga Public Hospital, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Ruth. Loved father and father-in- law of Michael, Louise and Lindsay Horne and loved Groga of Blake and Logan. A celebration of David's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road on Thursday, September 10 at 1.30pm. All communications to 40B Sinclair Road, Whakamarama.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 5, 2020
