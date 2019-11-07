Home

David Brian Wentworth GREGG

GREGG, David Brian Wentworth. Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday October 15 2019, after a courageous battle, aged 82 years. Adored husband of Lindy. Twin brother of Jonathan. Much loved Father of Anthony, Philip, Nicholas, Hamish and of all their families. David's funeral service will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Otumoetai Tauranga on Monday 11 November at 1.30pm. No Flowers please. Communication to the Gregg Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 7, 2019
