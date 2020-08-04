|
LEECH, David George. On August 2, 2020 peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer. Loved husband of Janice. Loved father and father-in-law of Charmaine, Tony and Lisa, Kathy, Jason, Donna and Steven. Loved by his many grandchildren. A celebration of David's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga tomorrow Wednesday 5th August at 12 noon to be followed by a cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Waipuna Hospice which may be left in the Chapel foyer. All communications to the Leech family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 4, 2020