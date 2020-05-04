|
|
LEAF, David Harold. 16/5/1940-2/5/2020. David passed away peacefully into God's presence surrounded by his family, who so tenderly cared for and nursed him to the end of his earthly life. "Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord". A faithful and loving husband to Christine Anne for 58 years. Honoured and loved father to their 4 children; Jonathan Dene (Orewa), Bronwyn Jane and her husband Neil Towersey (Tauranga), Margaret Rowena and her husband Paul Bensley (Tauranga), Marianne Christine and her husband Glenn Davies (Cebu, Phillipines). Proud and loving grandfather of; Jackson, Mitchell, and Sarah Leaf, April and Autumn Bensley, Caleb and Jacob Davies. The family are grateful to Dr Paul Alsop and the staff at Waipuna Hospice. A private family service has been held. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a future date. All communications to Leaf Family/c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 4, 2020