Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for David LEAF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Harold LEAF

Add a Memory
David Harold LEAF Notice
LEAF, David Harold. 16/5/1940-2/5/2020. David passed away peacefully into God's presence surrounded by his family, who so tenderly cared for and nursed him to the end of his earthly life. "Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord". A faithful and loving husband to Christine Anne for 58 years. Honoured and loved father to their 4 children; Jonathan Dene (Orewa), Bronwyn Jane and her husband Neil Towersey (Tauranga), Margaret Rowena and her husband Paul Bensley (Tauranga), Marianne Christine and her husband Glenn Davies (Cebu, Phillipines). Proud and loving grandfather of; Jackson, Mitchell, and Sarah Leaf, April and Autumn Bensley, Caleb and Jacob Davies. The family are grateful to Dr Paul Alsop and the staff at Waipuna Hospice. A private family service has been held. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a future date. All communications to Leaf Family/c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -