WEBSTER, David James. Passed away on 3 June 2020 at Tauranga Hospital. Loved by his wife Helen, his children Michael and Tracey, Geoff and Briar and Nicola and Ross and his grandchildren Braeden, Angus, Holly, Hamish, Isla, Cam and Milla. Also loved step-dad to Simon and Liz, Vanessa and Grant and Natalie and Kory. Poppa Dave to Reid, Flynn, Temaia, Nia and Ollie. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service for David has been held. The family would appreciate donations in lieu of flowers to www. alzheimers.org.nz or www. alzheimersresearch. org.nz. Communications to the Webster family C/- Legacy Funerals P.O. Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 13, 2020
