David Kay (Dave) HARPER

David Kay (Dave) HARPER Notice
HARPER, David Kay ( Dave). Passed away peacefully at Bob Owens Rest Home on April 11, 2020. Loved father and father in law of Christina and Paul, Kylie, Catherine, Paul and Sally, and Mary. Dearly loved poppa to Taylor and Logan, Eleanor Rose, Kirsty, Brodie, Jamie, Matt, Boaz and Talia, and a mate to many at the Tauranga Mens Shed. In our hearts and thoughts forever. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 25, 2020
