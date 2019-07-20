|
|
HAXTON, David Ralston Kemp. Passed away in Tauranga on 18th July 2019, aged 67. Loved husband of the late Susan Marks, dad of Sam and Amanda Haxton, father-in-law of Louise and Eric. Doting grandad to Hugo Haxton. Cherished brother to his twin sister Sue Haxton, brother to Paul and the late Grant. Brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle to his wider family. David's wishes were that the family hold a small private memorial. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the Wainui Surf Life Saving Club where David was once captain and club secretary: wainuislsc.co.nz David will be greatly missed.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 20, 2019