Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Davina WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davina Leanne (nee Blackwell) (Dee) WEBB

Add a Memory
Davina Leanne (nee Blackwell) (Dee) WEBB Notice
WEBB, Davina Leanne (Dee) (nee Blackwell). Dee tragically lost her 14 month battle with liver cancer at home with her family, aged 47 years. Dearly loved wife of Sam and amazing mother of Jack. Loved step mum to David, Rachel, Samson and Jacob. Precious daughter of Dale Pepperell and Maurice Blackwell, and sister of the late Kerry Blackwell. A celebration of Dee's life will be held at The Orchard, 20 McLaughlan Drive, Te Puke on Wednesday 7th October at 11am. Sincere thanks to the Doctors who cared for Dee, Canopy Cancer Care and Eastern BOP Hospice.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Davina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -