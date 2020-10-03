|
|
WEBB, Davina Leanne (Dee) (nee Blackwell). Dee tragically lost her 14 month battle with liver cancer at home with her family, aged 47 years. Dearly loved wife of Sam and amazing mother of Jack. Loved step mum to David, Rachel, Samson and Jacob. Precious daughter of Dale Pepperell and Maurice Blackwell, and sister of the late Kerry Blackwell. A celebration of Dee's life will be held at The Orchard, 20 McLaughlan Drive, Te Puke on Wednesday 7th October at 11am. Sincere thanks to the Doctors who cared for Dee, Canopy Cancer Care and Eastern BOP Hospice.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 3, 2020