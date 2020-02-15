|
|
WILLIAMS, Davis James. Died on 12 February 2020 at CHT Bernadette Lifecare, Mount Maunganui. Loved eldest son of the late Davis and Bernice. Loved brother of Mervyn, Hazel Moody, Bernice, Kathleen and the late Richard. Brother in law of Pam (deceased) and Peter (deceased) and Lindsay. Beloved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. May He Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Church, Tuesday 18 February at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Williams family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 15, 2020