Dawn Theresa SIMPSON

Dawn Theresa SIMPSON
SIMPSON, Dawn Theresa. Wore out 28th April 2020 just 1 month short of her 96th birthday. Wife of Mel (George Melville) (Dec). Dearly loved daughter of Purvis and Dorothy Spearman ( Both Dec), twin sister of Joyce, Lazarus (Dec) and loving mother of Stephanie and Theresa and Neil Rogers (Dec). Adored "Meema" of grandchildren Kerry and Trent Harnett, Nick and Jaz Rogers and Michael and Karen Rogers. Also, great-grandchildren: Ben andTom Harnett, Lilly, Grace, Mason and Xavier Rogers, Maddie and MacKenzie Rogers. Much loved friend to many and willing worker in the community, very clever artist. We will all miss her smile, sense of humour and kindness. Grateful thanks to the loving care provided by the Avenues Care Home. No funeral as per Dawn's instructions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Diabetes NZ www.diabetes.org. nz/donate (Note: Donation/Simpson family).
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 2, 2020
