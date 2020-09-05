|
THOMPSON, Dawn (nee Tait). Dawn - you are a ray of sunshine that keeps living in our hearts and lives. Your essence, laughter, humour and beauty will echo as each new day begins. We thank you for who you are and honour your contribution to us all. As we witness the magnificence of the clear, still, pink sky last night, the crispy frost underfoot this morning, and the most magical day today, we have so much gratitude for the new work you're beginning and the conversations we'll have. Loving husband Norman, daughter Kim and sister Jean. Transitioned 3rd September 2020. Dawn will be at home in Waihi on Saturday 5th September, Sunday and Monday. Norman and Kim welcome friends and family to visit with us.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 5, 2020