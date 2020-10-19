Home

Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road
Tauranga
MITCHELL, Deborah Dianne Catherine (Debbie). MStJ Peacefully in Tauranga on Friday 16th October 2020. Much loved mum of the late Morgene, and Tyler. Loved step- mum of Perron, and Callum. Loved daughter of the late Bob and Bibi Morrison. Dearly loved sister and sister- in-law of Clive and Leonie Morrison, Paula and Clive Robinson, and Ramon Morrison. Requiem Mass for Debbie will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, cnr Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road, Tauranga on Tuesday 20th October at 2.00pm Messages to the Mitchell family C/- PO Box 13377 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 19, 2020
