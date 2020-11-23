|
|
HUDSON, Debra Jane (Deb). (nee Vowles) Deb left us far too soon on November 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of Ray. Dearly loved Mum to Ben and Teresa, Mike and Bray, Steffan and April, Josh and Emma, Alex and Brittany. Adored and devoted Nana to Kyah, Indie, Olivia, Harper-Rose, Harry, Lylah and Archie. Precious daughter of Glen and Eddie. A celebration of Deb's life will be held at 1pm on Wednesday November 25 at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Rd, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 23, 2020