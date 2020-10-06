|
PRATT, Deirdre Elizabeth. Passed away on 3 October 2020. Much loved wife of Wayne. Loved and adored mum of Nathan, Benjamin, Rebekah, Jordan-Luke, Hannah (late) and Ashleigh, her grandbabies Jackson and Ruby, and her sister Anne. The service for Deirdre will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Rd, Bethlehem, Tauranga on Friday 9 October at 11:30am followed by private burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Communications to the Pratt Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 6, 2020