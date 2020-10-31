Home

Denise Ann (Elliott) NEILSON

Denise Ann (Elliott) NEILSON Notice
NEILSON, Denise Ann (nee Elliott). Passed away suddenly at Tauranga Hospital on the 27th of October 2020 with her loved ones by her side. Dearly loved wife of Chris for 49 years, mother of Greig and Darryl, Nan to Samantha and Fraser and to Jack, Cooper and Charlie. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Tauranga Hospital who worked so hard and compassionately to no avail. At 72 years of age, a life taken too soon. A mass to celebrate Denise's life will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church (cnr Cameron Road and Elizabeth Street, Tauranga) on Wednesday 4th of November 2020 at 1:00pm. Donations to SPCA in lieu of flowers please.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 31, 2020
