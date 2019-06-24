Home

Dennis Roy KELLY

Dennis Roy KELLY Notice
KELLY, Dennis Roy. On 22 June 2019, peacefully at Oaklands Rest Home, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Glenice, cherished dad of Derryn and Phil, Michael and Susan, Lianne and Wayne. Greatly loved poppa to his seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Dennis's life, will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, cnr 5th Ave and Cameron Rd Tauranga, on Tuesday 25 June at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Communication to the Kelly Family, c/o P.O. Box 650 Tauranga 3140
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 24, 2019
