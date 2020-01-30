Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church
90 Bethlehem Road
Tauranga
Dennis William BOSS


1939 - 2020
BOSS, Dennis William. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 27 January 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband to Betty for 57 years. Awesome father to Tracy, Jo, Phil, Kerri and Aaron. Much loved father-in- law to Jens, Rob and Angela. Fantastic Grampy and Great Grampy to so many that he lost count! A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Road, Tauranga on Saturday 1 February at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Equip Vanuatu Charitable Trust online at www.givealittle.co.nz/org/ sailing-with-purpose or at the service. Condolence cards to PO Box 1187, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 30, 2020
