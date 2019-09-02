Home

VAN DER WEYDEN, Wilhelmus Petrus Johannes (Wim). Born in Ijsselstein, Holland. Peacefully in Tauranga on Friday 30th August 2019 aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jeanne. Much loved father and father in law of Susan, Trudy and David, Peter and Kathryn, and Jenny. Treasured Opa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Cedar Manor for their outstanding care of Wim. A Requiem Mass for Wim will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 114 Elizabeth Street Tauranga, on Wednesday 4th September at 1 pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga. Messages to the van der Weyden family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 2, 2019
