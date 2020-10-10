|
WILLS, Derek Alan (Roggie). Left us peacefully on Tuesday 6 October 2020, in Tauranga Hospital with family by his side, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Audrey for 64 years. Cherished Dad of Judith and John McLean, Grant Wills and Karo Preston, Alison and Jelte Wieringa. Loved Roggie to Kyle, Kerryn, Adam, Zeb, Beau, Kelsie, Zoe and Neco, and his eight great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held on Wednesday 14 October at 1.30 pm at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Dee St, Mount Maunganui. Communications to the Wills Family, Ocean Shores,706/ 80 Maranui St, Mount Maunganui.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 10, 2020