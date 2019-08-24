|
PRIEST, Desmond George, (Des). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital with his family at his side on Thursday, 15th August 2019. Aged 86 years. Loved husband of Sybil. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Fiona and Craig, and Stephen and Katie. Treasured pop of Caelan, Reilly and Abigail. Special thanks to Ash Hammond and Margaret Vincent of St John, ED Staff and Staff of Ward A3, for their care and compassion shown to Des over the past week. At Des' request a private family farewell has taken place. All communications to The Priest Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 24, 2019