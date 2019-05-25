Home

Diane Kay ROSE

Diane Kay ROSE Notice
ROSE, Diane Kay. 4/4/45-17/5/19, Suddenly and peacefully following a short illness, her devoted husband Graham by her side. Daughter of Alf and Barbara Ruegg, sister of Ione, Babs, Yvonne and Colleen, mother of Alf and Jeff, mother- in-law to Sharron, nana to Hanna and Alex as well as sister- in-law, niece, aunty, cousin and friend to many. "A life lived well if not long enough. Sadly missed but fondly remembered with loving memories". A private family service and cremation has been held. No flowers by request. Communication to the Rose Family, c/o PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 25, 2019
