|
|
DRABBLE, Dick. Passed away peacefully on 1st November 2019, after a short illness at Te Puke Country Lodge. In his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Lennie. Loved father and father in law of Maxine and the late Ricky, Denise and Brent, Shelley and the late Owen, Bones and Mandy. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather. According to Dick's wishes a private cremation has been held. The family would like to thank all the staff at Te Puke Country Lodge for their wonderful care, kindness and support during Dad's care. All communications to Drabble Family, 124 Puhirake Cresent, Pyes Pa, 3112.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 4, 2019