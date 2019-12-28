|
|
FRANKLIN, Dion Andre (Dick). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga on 19 December 2019, with family by his side. Loved father of Adam, Lisa and Matt. Loved Poppa of Lydia, Thomas, Liam, James and Kath, Kane, Mikayla, Cody and Bailey. A service to celebrate Dion's life will be will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Saturday 11 January at 2pm, followed by burial. Communications to the Franklin Family c/- P.O. Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 28, 2019