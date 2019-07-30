Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolina DOOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolina Beaton (nee Christensen) (Del) DOOLEY

Add a Memory
Dolina Beaton (nee Christensen) (Del) DOOLEY Notice
DOOLEY, Dolina Beaton (Del) (nee Christensen). Peacefully on the 21st July, 2019 at Victoria Place Rest Home, Tokoroa. In her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Diane and Peter Evans, Peter and Andrea, and Christine and Bruce Nairn. Loved Nana to her ten grandchildren and the many great grandchildren. Loved sister to Hank and Shirley. A special thanks to the wonderful staff and carers at Victoria Place Resthome for their loving care of Mum. Forever in our hearts. Rest peacefully Mum. A service for Dolina has been held. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.