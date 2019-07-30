|
|
DOOLEY, Dolina Beaton (Del) (nee Christensen). Peacefully on the 21st July, 2019 at Victoria Place Rest Home, Tokoroa. In her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Diane and Peter Evans, Peter and Andrea, and Christine and Bruce Nairn. Loved Nana to her ten grandchildren and the many great grandchildren. Loved sister to Hank and Shirley. A special thanks to the wonderful staff and carers at Victoria Place Resthome for their loving care of Mum. Forever in our hearts. Rest peacefully Mum. A service for Dolina has been held. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 30, 2019