ALLAN, Donald Frederick (Don). Suddenly after a short illness on Sunday, 1st September 2019 in Tauranga. Devoted husband of Bev for 58 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Raewyn, Kim and Stephen (Harry), and Chris and Pam. Loved grandfather of Matuaokore, Mereana, Rachel, Rebecca and Joshua. A service for Don will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Saturday, the 7th of September 2019 at 2:30pm. All communication to the Allan family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 4, 2019