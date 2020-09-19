|
KIDDIE, Donald George. (Don) On September 16, 2020, peacefully, after a short illness, at CHT Bernadette, aged 88 years. Loved and cherished husband of the late Eileen. Loved dad of Brian, and the late Glen. Cherished grandpop of Lance, Aaron, and Jake. Loved by all his extended family. Special thanks to all those who have helped care for Don. A service for Don will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Monday, September 21 at 11.00am thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 19, 2020