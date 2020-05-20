|
MCILWRAITH, Donald Keith. On 13 May 2020 suddenly at home in Maketu, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of Rama (dec) and loved father to Audrey, a grandfather and greatgrandfather. Brother in-law to Pauline, Uncle to Roger, Peta (dec), Simon, Brendon, Lucinda, Rosalie and Greg. Will be missed by family and a wide circle of friends. A private service was held for Don on Saturday May 16 due to Covid19 restrictions. A service sheet, short video of the service is available by contacting Simon Ellis (Don's nephew) at [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 20, 2020