Donald Keith MCILWRAITH

Donald Keith MCILWRAITH Notice
MCILWRAITH, Donald Keith. On 13 May 2020 suddenly at home in Maketu, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of Rama (dec) and loved father to Audrey, a grandfather and greatgrandfather. Brother in-law to Pauline, Uncle to Roger, Peta (dec), Simon, Brendon, Lucinda, Rosalie and Greg. Will be missed by family and a wide circle of friends. A private service was held for Don on Saturday May 16 due to Covid19 restrictions. A service sheet, short video of the service is available by contacting Simon Ellis (Don's nephew) at [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 20, 2020
