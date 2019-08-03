Home

Donald William PRATT

Donald William PRATT Notice
PRATT, Donald William. At home surrounded by his adoring family on August 1st 2019, aged 89 years. An epic battle fought with courage. Beloved eldest son of the late Beatrice and William Pratt. Devoted husband to Lynne and legendary father, grandfather and great grandfather to Roger, Colin, Greg, Dale, Robyn and families. "Home is the Hunter, home from the hill." A service will be held at Tauranga Park 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Tuesday August 6th at 1.30pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. Messages to the Pratt family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 3, 2019
