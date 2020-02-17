|
GAMMAN, Donna Evelyn. 07-01-1968 to 13-02-2020 Gone too soon but forever in our hearts. Passed away after a courageous battle. Dearly loved Mum to Caleb and Paige. Cherished daughter of Neil and Beth.Beloved sister to Tanya, Lisa and Rochelle. Awesome aunty to Chris, Jared, Siobhan, Emma, Courtney and Julia. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hibiscus Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A huge thank you to all of the team there. Service to be held on Wednesday 19th February, 10am at North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Rd Albany, followed by private Cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 17, 2020