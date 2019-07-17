Home

DOREEN BARDSLEY

DOREEN BARDSLEY Notice
BARDSLEY, Doreen. (Nee Worthington) Of Katikati NZ, born 25/09/1927 in Auckland died at Tauranga Hospital 13/07/2019. Wife of Harold and mum of Paul and Louise. Sister to Alwynne (Aunty Alwynne) and Stan. Sister in law to Mavis (Aunty Mavis - Auckland. Mother in law of Doug Barn - Kati Kati. Grandma of Adelina, Robyn, Jillian and Leonie and Great Grandma of Leon, Nicholas, Chase, Ellie and Elaina all of Sydney Australia. Aunt of John, Scott, Chris, Peter and Mervyn. Great Aunt of Julia husband Soloman and John (Little John) and Orion. Our Beautiful Mum and Nana we love you and miss you so much, see you again soon!
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 17, 2019
