CURRIE, Doreen Beatrice (nee Mansel). Passed away peacefully at Acacia Park Rest Home Omokoroa on 10 March 2020. Aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Ivan. Dearly loved Mother and mother in law of Brian and Janet. Adored Nan of Adrian, Natalie and Paul Crabtree, Dianne and Greg Konings. Great-Nan of Sam, Brad and Jackson Currie, Andrew Browne, Sally, Reid and Ruby Konings. In accordance with Nan's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Acacia Park for their wonderful care during her stay. All communications to B. Currie, 25 Margaret Drive, Omokoroa.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 14, 2020