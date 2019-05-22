Home

Doreen Joy BURGESS

Doreen Joy BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, Doreen Joy. Passed away peacefully at home on 20th May 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loving mother of Robert, Paul, and Donna and Peter. Loved only sister of Elaine. Loved Nana of her 11 grandchildren and "Super - Nan" of her 16 great grandchildren. A service for Doreen will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Corner Girven Road and Marlin Street, Mt Maunganui, on Saturday 25th May at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance, either online at bit.ly/djburgess2005 or can be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 22, 2019
