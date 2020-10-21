Home

Doreen RICHARDSON

Doreen RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Doreen. On 19th September, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Alfred, loved mother of Linda andGarry, Barbara and Gary, Philip and Margaret, Robert and Suzie, Stephen and Lucy, beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. Private cremation and funeral has been held according to Doreen's wishes. Thanks to carers and nursing staff at Phoenix Court, Bayswater Mount Maunganui, and Hodgson House, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 21, 2020
