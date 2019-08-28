|
TAYLOR, Doreen Thomson. (nee Hellyer) Peacefully on August 27th 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roly. Dearest Mum of Warren (deceased), Megan and Ross; and mother in law of Cindy, Kevin and Barbara. Proud Gran of Amy, Emma, Sophie; and Great Gran of Nyah, Kauri, and Mila. A service for Doreen will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 47 Jocelyn Street, Te Puke on Friday August 30th at 11am. Sincere thanks to the loving team at Carter House.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 28, 2019