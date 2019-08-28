Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Thomson. (nee Hellyer TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Doreen Thomson. (nee Hellyer TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Doreen Thomson. (nee Hellyer) Peacefully on August 27th 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roly. Dearest Mum of Warren (deceased), Megan and Ross; and mother in law of Cindy, Kevin and Barbara. Proud Gran of Amy, Emma, Sophie; and Great Gran of Nyah, Kauri, and Mila. A service for Doreen will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 47 Jocelyn Street, Te Puke on Friday August 30th at 11am. Sincere thanks to the loving team at Carter House.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.