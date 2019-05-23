WRIGHT, Doris Amy. Formerly of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully with family at her bedside, at Ultimate Care Oakland, Tauranga 21st May 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of Colin John Leslie (Jack) deceased. Treasured and much loved Mum of Shirley, Thelma and Janice, son-in-law's Graham, Les and Andrew. Beloved Nana, Great Nana and Great Great Nana to all her grandchildren. Dearest and much loved sister of Noeline and her deceased brothers and sisters. Loved Aunty to all. Loved by her extended family in Darwin and Brisbane. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Oakland who so lovingly cared for Mum during her last days. Also our sincere thanks to Debbie and her team at Cedar Manor Retirement Village for their kindness and support while mum lived there independently. Gone is her beautiful smile but we will hold her and our memories in our hearts forever. Peacefully with Dad. A celebration of Mum's life for family and friends will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, Monday 27th May 2019 at 11.00am. Messages may be sent to c/- The Cumming Family, PO Box 9201, Greerton Mail Centre, Tauranga 3142. Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 23, 2019