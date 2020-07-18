|
ROGERS, Dorothy Agnes. (nee Clarke) Passed away on Wednesday, 15th July 2020 aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Maurice, and the late Don Clarke. Much loved mum of Glenys and Ross, and loved mum-in-law of John. Treasured grandma of Matt and Sofia, Cale and Michelle, Richard and Jenna, Liam, and Deanna. Loved great- grandma of Rylie, Nixon, Ashton and Edwin. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Rogers family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 18, 2020